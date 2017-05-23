Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 87
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Overcast
H 87° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Thunderstorms. H 78° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Jacksonville four month old suffers multiple fractures, woman arrested
Close

Jacksonville four month old suffers multiple fractures, woman arrested

Jacksonville four month old suffers multiple fractures, woman arrested

Jacksonville four month old suffers multiple fractures, woman arrested

Updated:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a local woman for child abuse after a 4-month-old was taken to the hospital with several injuries.

Authorities said they received a call on April 25 from the Wolfson Children's Hospital regarding a possible child abuse case. 

Officer J.M. Gonyeau followed up on the report at the hospital on April 26 and was advised of the injuries to a 4-month-old boy.

The 4-month-old had two rib fractures, two fractures to the area of the right clavicle, a cut to the side of the right eye and bruising on the chin, an arrest report said.

Goyeau spoke with suspect Amanda Burt, 37, about the injuries.

She said she couldn't explain how the 4-month-old got hurt except that the bruise on his chin was from resting on a pacifier, authorities said.

She said his eye may have been hurt while another juvenile was jumping on a bed.

The case was turned over to the Child Protection Team, which found the boy's injuries were consistent with child abuse. 

JSO detectives interviewed Burt again on May 17. She was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Cold case murder solved more than 20 years later, Florida police say
    Cold case murder solved more than 20 years later, Florida police say
    A Florida man has been arrested and charged in the 1994 cold case murder of a Nassau C0unty teenager. Police took Ronnie Leon Hyde, 60, of Jacksonville Beach into custody this week in the killing of 16-year-old Fred Laster. >> Read more trending news The nine-page arrest warrant revealed that a bloody flannel shirt, blood-stained knives, a blood-soaked mattress cover and bathtub non-slip safety pads were recovered at a Columbia County gas station where Laster’s dismembered body was found in June 1994. A medical examiner was not able to identify the vicgtim during an autopsy, but determined that the body belonged to a man between 16 and 19 years old. NEW MUGSHOT of Ronnie Leon Hyde, who's in the Duval County Jail charged with the 1994 murder of a 16-year-old: https://t.co/GL3HacDDii pic.twitter.com/DWEXKcFQr7— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) March 7, 2017 FBI releases pix of cold case scene from 1994, the teen victim Fred Laster (16) and suspect Ronnie Hyde (now 60). Laster found dismembered pic.twitter.com/7jrcIl3IMn— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) March 7, 2017 Laster’s sister reported him missing in 1995 and said her brother was last seen with family friend Ronnie Hyde, but the case fell through the cracks. It was reassigned to a new detective in 2012 and he contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2013. But it wasn’t until February of 2016 that Laster’s remains were finally identified. Officials matched the teenager's DNA with that of his twin sister, who they found after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children posted an online article about the case, according to the warrant. Last April investigators then used garbage left outside Hyde’s Jacksonville Beach home to match his DNA with forensic evidence found on Laster's body in 1994. .@FBIJacksonville asking for more information about Ronnie Hyde, charged in the murder of 16-year-old: https://t.co/GL3HacDDii pic.twitter.com/aDtTVaE3AR— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) March 7, 2017 The warrant also revealed that detectives confirmed Hyde also drove a Chevy Camaro matching the description of a vehicle an eyewitness saw at the crime scene. Police said Hyde, who was a youth pastor in the 1980's, kept changing his story about the last time he saw Laster and that he had been a suspect in the murder almost since the beginning. Because Hyde had access to other children through his work with a Jacksonville church, detectives believe there could be more victims out there. The investigation is ongoing. Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report.
  • Gator pit searched for remains of missing high school student in cold case
    Gator pit searched for remains of missing high school student in cold case
    A federal investigation into the 2009 disappearance of a New York teenager has led FBI agents to gator-infested woods in South Carolina. According to the Post and Courier, 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel sneaked away from her home in Rochester, New York, to spend spring break in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Drexel was last seen in security footage at a Myrtle Beach hotel on April 25, 2009.  >> Read more trending news In 2012, Drexel’s mother told a TV reporter she had learned her daughter had been “miserable” on the trip and had planned to leave anyway on the day she went missing. After years of minimal progress in the investigation, authorities received a tip from an inmate identified as Taquan Brown, alleging that he learned what happened to Drexel while visiting a so-called “stash house” in McClellanville, according to the Post and Courier.  Brown told investigators in August that Drexel was abducted, gang-raped, shot and thrown into an alligator-infested swamp. Brown also implicated then-16-year-old Timothy Taylor and his father, Shaun Taylor, in the crime, according to authorities. The FBI told the Post and Courier that “several witnesses have told us Miss Drexel’s body was placed in a pit, or gator pit, to have her body disposed of. Eaten by the gators.” The FBI is searching an area in Georgetown County, S.C., using an excavator to search a wooded area in Foxfire Court. Authorities have not provided any information on what they hope to find in the woods. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here No charges have been filed against Taylor, who maintains his innocence.  Investigators said Sunday that they are closer to making an arrest in the case, and are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.  
  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others, police said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police believe that the incident was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Fox News reported that the man, who died at the scene, 'detonated an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the concert attack and are continue to investigate whether the suicide bomber had any accomplices, the AP reported. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert. >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
  • Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sex assault trial
    Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sex assault trial
    Thirteen years after a Temple University basketball team manager went to famous alumni Bill Cosby's nearby home for career advice, her complaint that Cosby drugged and molested her that night will soon be a task for a Pennsylvania jury. >> Read more trending news Jury selection in the sexual assault case will begin Monday at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, two weeks ahead of Cosby’s scheduled trial in Montgomery County. The trial will start June 5. Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and assaulting the former Temple University employee in 2004. WPXI's legal analyst expects that more than the usual 12 jurors and two alternates will be selected because of the extremely high-profile nature of the case. More than 100 potential jurors will be called. Cosby is expected to be in the courtroom. Allegheny County officials said last week that they called in additional security and staff to handle the high-profile case. After the jury is selected, it will be bused across the state to Montgomery County for the trial and sequestered for the duration. ﻿The Associated Press and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.