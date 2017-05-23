Jacksonville four month old suffers multiple fractures, woman arrested

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a local woman for child abuse after a 4-month-old was taken to the hospital with several injuries.

Authorities said they received a call on April 25 from the Wolfson Children's Hospital regarding a possible child abuse case.

Officer J.M. Gonyeau followed up on the report at the hospital on April 26 and was advised of the injuries to a 4-month-old boy.

The 4-month-old had two rib fractures, two fractures to the area of the right clavicle, a cut to the side of the right eye and bruising on the chin, an arrest report said.

Goyeau spoke with suspect Amanda Burt, 37, about the injuries.

She said she couldn't explain how the 4-month-old got hurt except that the bruise on his chin was from resting on a pacifier, authorities said.

She said his eye may have been hurt while another juvenile was jumping on a bed.

The case was turned over to the Child Protection Team, which found the boy's injuries were consistent with child abuse.

JSO detectives interviewed Burt again on May 17. She was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.