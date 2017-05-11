Jacksonville health officials: Protect yourself from West Mims smoke

Health officials are informing families in the Jacksonville area about how they can protect their families from smoke from the West Mims wildfire.

The West Mims fire is 12 percent contained. It has burned more than 144,000 acres, officials said at a Thursday morning press conference.

Smoke is so bad in Duval on Thursday that school officials have canceled all outdoor and after-school activities.

To protect the health of our students teachers and coaches DCPS is canceling all outdoor activities during and after school today — Nikolai Vitti (@Dr_Vitti) May 11, 2017

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County wants people to take precaution when in areas affected heavily by smoke.

Officials said the smoke can cause scratchy throats or irritated eyes and noses. Smoke can also worsen asthma and other chronic lung or heart conditions.

Health officials said people can protect their families in several ways:

Avoid prolonged outdoor activities in areas heavily affected by smoke. This is especially important for children and persons with pre-existing medical conditions.

Stay indoors and run your air conditioner. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. For best results, run the air conditioning with recirculated air.

Help keep particle levels lower inside. When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves and candles. Do not vacuum, which stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke.

Follow your doctor’s advice about taking medicines and following your asthma management plan if you have asthma or other lung disease. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen. Pay attention to local air quality reports (www.airnow.gov), news coverage or health warnings related to smoke.

Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville fire rescue officials are planning a 10:30 a.m. press conference about the West Mims fire and its potential impact on Jacksonville.

