Jacksonville's 'Hemming Park 5' supporters develop plan of action

Richard Blake said his friend was unnecessarily beaten by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office last Friday night in Hemming Park.

“That was the worst moment of my life, witnessing all of that,” Blake said.

Action News Jax was the only crew on scene when violence erupted during a peaceful April 7 protest of the Syrian airstrike.

Video appears to show a JSO officer knocking protester Connell Crooms to the ground and repeatedly punching him.

Officers arrested six people; five are facing felony charges.

The group said it has received an outpouring of support from around the nation.

“Whether it’s the insane amount of bail that was put on the five folks that were arrested or it’s just been people reaching out asking how they can help,” Blake said.

JSO admits it needs to make some changes during similar protests.

In a statement, Sheriff Mike Williams said he’s working with leadership teams to determine new protocols that could more successfully manage these events.

A group of Hemming Park 5 supporters gathered in Springfield Friday night to decide their next step.

Rally being held tonight to discuss how to get justice for 5 people arrested at Hemming Park protest @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/W8hj2gwmiA — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 14, 2017

I'm told those 5 people arrested will not be at tonight's rally. @ActionNewsJax — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 14, 2017

Supporters of the 5 arrested are asking the State Attorney to drop the charges, and investigate JSO @ActionNewsJax — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 14, 2017

Sheriff Mike Williams said this week JSO will look into new ways to manage protests. @ActionNewsJax — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 14, 2017