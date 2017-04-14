Listen Live
News
Jacksonville's 'Hemming Park 5' supporters develop plan of action
Richard Blake said his friend was unnecessarily beaten by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office last Friday night in Hemming Park.

“That was the worst moment of my life, witnessing all of that,” Blake said.

Action News Jax was the only crew on scene when violence erupted during a peaceful April 7 protest of the Syrian airstrike.

TRENDING: Teen bitten by shark at Hanna Park in Jacksonville

Video appears to show a JSO officer knocking protester Connell Crooms to the ground and repeatedly punching him.

Officers arrested six people; five are facing felony charges.

The group said it has received an outpouring of support from around the nation.

“Whether it’s the insane amount of bail that was put on the five folks that were arrested or it’s just been people reaching out asking how they can help,” Blake said.

JSO admits it needs to make some changes during similar protests.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman killed after semi truck failed to stop on I-95 in St. Johns County

In a statement, Sheriff Mike Williams said he’s working with leadership teams to determine new protocols that could more successfully manage these events.

A group of Hemming Park 5 supporters gathered in Springfield Friday night to decide their next step.

