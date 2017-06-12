The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are holding another promotion during this Thursday's home game in addition to the tried-and-true "Thirsty Thursday."

In addition to $1 and $2 beers, the Minor League Baseball team will also hold a promotion called "You Might Be The Father's Day" during its game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

"In honor of You Might Be The Father's Day, the Jumbo Shrimp will be distributing pregnancy tests so you'll know if you need to return for Sunday's Father's Day game... It will be an evening filled with suspense, intrigue and manila envelopes," the team wrote on its website.