Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
H 85
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
Overcast
H 85° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 78° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Jacksonville man among 39 arrested in Polk County child sex sting
Close

Jacksonville man among 39 arrested in Polk County child sex sting

Jacksonville man among 39 arrested in Polk County child sex sting
Photo Credit: Niles-Carnes, Elyna (CMG-Orlando
39 people were arrested in child porn, prostitution sting, Polk County Sheriff Office said.

Jacksonville man among 39 arrested in Polk County child sex sting

Updated:
Photo Credit: Niles-Carnes, Elyna (CMG-Orlando
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - 

Nearly 40 people were arrested in an undercover sting targeting people who traveled to Polk County for the sole purpose to have sex with minors and online prostitution, deputies said.

The undercover sting took place from May 15 to May 21.

MUGSHOTS: Jacksonville man among 39 arrested in Polk County child sex sting

The men responded to online ads they thought were from children, but were really from undercover detectives, deputies said.

Deputies said Eric Norris, 28 of Jacksonville, drove farther than any other suspect to perform sex acts with who he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

Norris communicated online with who he believed to be the stepmother of the girl, and sent the girl nude photos and images depicting child pornography. It is suspected that he has sexually abused children based on statements he made to detectives, deputies said. They are continuing to investigate.

Norris was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with attempted sexual battery on a minor, transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a computer to solicit parent/guardian and two-way communication device to commit a felony.

"These predators are really out there, trying to violate children. All it takes is one glance at the conversations these predators have with our undercover detectives. They lurk in chat rooms and online, ready to groom and violate your children. Fortunately, we've prevented at least 19 of them from doing so. The things that these predators say to children are vile, disgusting and not fit for anyone except trained detectives to read. And even seasoned, trained detectives are repulsed. These predators need to be locked up, and stay locked up and away from children,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a news release.

The suspects solicited who they thought were children as young as 10 years old for sex acts, deputies said.

Six of the suspects are from Polk County, Davenport, Haines City, Kissimmee, Lake Wales, and Lakeland, deputies said.

The other 13 people drove from Orlando, Plant City, Brandon, Tampa, Pasco County, Ocala, Jacksonville, Pinnellas County, Cocoa and Palm Bay to meet the children for sex, deputies said.

Traveling to meet a minor arrests:

Alan John Lovejoy, 41, of Lakeland

Emmanuel Vincent, 25, Cocoa

Michael Grove, 26, Davenport

Omar Paz, 21, Plant City

Nicholas Ramos, 20, Palm Bay

Matthew Craig Booth, 19, Orlando

Wayne Keith Parry, 53, Orlando

Mohamed Catila, 27, Orlando

Victor Sayan-Arias, 29, Brandon

Eric Norris, 28, Jacksonville

Juan Carlos Castro, 35, Lakeland

Tyler Duncan, 26, Tampa

Fouad Jelda, 29, Kissimmee

Robert Wright, 55, Hudson

Robert Heintz, 41, Kissimmee

Arnaldo Madera, 30, Orlando

Donnie Hallock, 31, Orlando

Reginald Donnell Neal, 20, Haines City

Raul Alberto Rivera, 21, Pinellas Park

Child pornography arrest:

Todd Alan Sebring, 49, Lake Wales

Prostitution-related arrests:

Cassandra Zepeda, 23, unknown location

Robert Heard, 47, Winter Haven

Joseph William Bil, 21, Ocala

Leah Alessandrini, 33, Davenport

Cheri Malkemes, 26, Davenport

Dushaun Mohammed Bonaparte, 23, Orlando

David Oliverso, 32, Davenport

Sara Rochell Thomas, 25, Davenport

Robert Alexander Zarate, 45, Davenport

Kimberly Rose, 48, Ocala

Ramon Vendrell, 27, Davenport

Raevon McBride, 26, Kissimmee

Khody Sanford, 22, Highland Park, MI

Vanessa Renee James, 29, Orlando

Samuel Edward Nelsen, 32, Clermont

Aaron Realmuto, 27, Winter Garden

Paula Zuniga-Casteneda, 28, Orlando

Diana Espinosa, 26, Orlando

Richard Weisburg, 60, Clermont

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Search for missing Ohio women leads investigators to boyfriend’s backyard
    Search for missing Ohio women leads investigators to boyfriend’s backyard
    Ohio authorities are digging in a backyard at a home in metro Dayton, searching for a woman who disappeared in 2010. Cold case investigators believe Nikki Lyn Forrest, 19, may be buried in the back of a home in Troy where she once lived with her boyfriend. >> Read more trending news “We’re digging,” Troy police Detective Captain Jeff Kunkleman said. “We have information that at the time close to her disappearance she was at this residence.”  Forrest’s aunt and uncle, Dan and Mickey Langston, of Troy, were at the home as the search for Forrest or clues in her disappearance continued Tuesday. “I hope she is preferably found alive and comes home, or if she’s not living I would like them to find her and give her a proper burial and service,” Mickey Langston said. Kunkleman said Tuesday’s search was prompted by new information Dayton cold case investigators received from new interviews and re-interviews of people. Kunkleman said the backyard search was focused on an area that would have been below a shed. He said “human remain,” or cadaver dogs helped to narrow down the search. Kunkleman also said the current property owner has been cooperating. “We want to bring some closure to the family if we can,” Kunkleman said. “If we don’t find her we want to eliminate this residence as a possibility.” Mickey Langston said her niece was an upbeat and carefree person.  “She had a lot of boyfriends and she was just looking for love and that’s what I’m afraid led to all this,” Langston said. Forrest was four months pregnant when she disappeared in June of 2010. Read more here.
  • Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    British authorities on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber who blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. >> Read more trending news Greater Manchester police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Abedi’s identity Tuesday, but declined to comment further, citing the need for the coroner to confirm the identity. Authorities said Abedi detonated a suicide bomb near one of the entrances to the Manchester Arena on Monday, just after an Ariana Grande concert wrapped up. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others, officials said. Here’s what we know: Abedi was a British man of Libyan origin who was born in 1994, Politico Europe reported. Abedi was known to British authorities, according to CBS News. The news organization did not elaborate on what brought Abedi to the attention of authorities. Abedi was born in Manchester to Libyan emigrants, The Telegraph reported. He was the second youngest of four children. Police arrested one of Abedi's brothers in connection to the attack, according to Politico Europe. Greater Manchester police said they arrested one person in connection with Monday’s attack in south Manchester following the bombing. One other person was arrested at the Arndale Centre, although authorities said it was not immediately clear whether the person was connected with the bombing. Abedi lived at a home 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, according to The New York Times. A law enforcement official told the newspaper that Abedi's ID was found at the scene of the bombing.
  • JSO asking the public for help identifying suspect
    JSO asking the public for help identifying suspect
    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying an unknown suspect.   Police are not revealing what he's accused of doing, only that he's wanted in a criminal investigation that is currently being worked by detectives.   It's believed he may drive a newer model, maroon Mercedes C300.   If you know who he is, or where he is, you're urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.
  • New parking rates at JIA taking effect in June
    New parking rates at JIA taking effect in June
    It's something to keep in mind the next time you go to the airport.   The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) has announced the first parking rate adjustment at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) since 2011.   The changes include the following:   -Free parking for the first 30 minutes in the Hourly Garage  -Incremental parking for the first day in the Hourly and Daily Garages and the Daily Surface Lot changes from $1.50/20 minutes to $2.00/30 minutes.  -In the Hourly Garage, the daily rate is $20.00/day, up from $18.00/day.  -Daily rates for the Daily Garage rose $1.00 to $15.00/day  -The Daily Surface Lot is $9.00/day, a $1.00 increase  -The daily valet parking rate increased to a flat $24.00   JAA says daily rates in the Economy Lots will remain the same at $5.00.   The rate adjustments take effect on June 1, 2017.
  • Man shot in broad daylight in serious condition
    Man shot in broad daylight in serious condition
    A man is recovering a shooting in the Lackawanna area on Sunday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the responded to the shooting on Nolan Street where they found a black man in his twenties suffering from several gunshot wounds.  The man was taken to U.F. Health in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since been upgraded to serious.  At this time, police have yet to release any suspect information or arrests but say investigators are working to interview witnesses.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.