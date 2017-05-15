The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has announced the man shot in the head at an apartment complex on Harts Rd. Friday in Jacksonville has died has a result of his injuries.

Authorities identified the victim as 17-year-old DeQual Anthony Smiley, and stated the investigation is still ongoing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 8:30 Friday morning regarding a shooting on Harts Road at the Canopy Creek Apartments.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said they found the man in a parking lot towards the back of the complex. The victim has life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

A man told Action News Jax the suspect stole his father’s car after the shooting, then crashed into several other cars in the complex.

There were four damaged cars, including the getaway car, toward the front of the complex.

Neighbors said the suspect fled on foot after crashing the car.