Jacksonville man found dead in home in Durkeeville neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a man was found dead inside a Durkeeville neighborhood home.

Police don't have a description of the shooter.

The victim's identity hasn't been revealed yet, but authorities say the family and girlfriend of the victim were at the scene Sunday night.

Authorities are conducting interviews and are waiting to continue to investigate the crime scene.

"We're going to keep the scene on lockdown. The areas we believe that may have info, we want to look for when the environment changes a little bit," JSO Sgt. Chuck Ford said early Monday.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please contact JSO Homicide through the non-emergency number or through Crime Stoppers.

