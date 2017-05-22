Jacksonville man found dead in home in Durkeeville neighborhood

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.
JSO investigating a death on W. 10th Street in Durkeeville. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9xY6v9yxwx— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 22, 2017
Neighbor tells me investigators told her they are looking for a suspect. We are working to learn more. @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 22, 2017
Palafox St. is also blocked off at 9th Street. It's hard to even see where this might have happened @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/tL3o2NLLUG— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 22, 2017
Victim's parents and girlfriend are here. His girlfriend told me police are not giving them much information @ActionNewsJax @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 22, 2017
Crime scene vans being brought in. Family was brought in a little while ago. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/GvarTOs0T8— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 22, 2017
JSO: man was found shot dead in his Durkeeville home Sunday night, investigators suspecting murder @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 22, 2017
#JSO Homicide Unit is working an incident of a person shot in the 2000 block of W. 10th St. Media staging area is at 9th & Palafox. #JAX— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 22, 2017
2 JSO crime scene vans likely in driveway where man found shot in his home in durkeville overnight. Details ahead. pic.twitter.com/G1ojmfwsvM— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 22, 2017
Man found shot dead overnight. No details on suspect. ID of victim not released off w 10th street near palafox st. pic.twitter.com/H13gKO6Zed— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 22, 2017
A closer look at the durkeville homicide scene. I will have details on the shooting and the latest crime trends at 530 on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/l4SHQxuOZA— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 22, 2017
JSO shining flashlight in yard where man was found dead inside his home in durkeville pic.twitter.com/kPjSsV1DJn— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 22, 2017
Evidence marker seals windows at home at homicide scene near durkeeville. How a local man was found inside his home pic.twitter.com/TTialXWAjn— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 22, 2017
JSO "holding perimeter" at home where man was found shot dead in durkeeville late last night. pic.twitter.com/5A11xmxGEl— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 22, 2017
JSO crime map of area near deadly shooting scene off W. 10th St. in Durkeeville where man found shot dead inside home in last 28 days. pic.twitter.com/UGpyDM9m6G— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 22, 2017
Several neighbors tell me people would always come and go from this house where deadly shooting happened. pic.twitter.com/VaCGMXDVUh— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 22, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself