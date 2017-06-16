A 49-year-old man died and a woman is in critical condition after a three-car crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on Gun Club Road at North Busch Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
LOCAL NEWS: Jacksonville woman shoots, kills abusive ex-boyfriend during break-in
FHP said Katarina Porter, 23 of St. Marys, drove through a stop sign on Gun Club Road at the intersection with Busch Drive.
Porter's Chevy Malibu hit a Dodge Journey traveling north on Busch Drive, troopers said.
The crash caused the two vehicles to spin into a third vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, that was traveling on Busch Drive through the intersection.
The Journey became airborne and landed on top of Porter's Malibu.
Woman accused of urging boyfriend to kill himself; Text messages released
FHP identified the driver of the Dodge Journey as 49 year-old Jean Loreston, and the passenger as 43-year-old Marie Loreston.
The Lorenstons were taken to UF Health Jacksonville with critical injuries. Jean Lorenston later died at the hospital, troopers said.
Jeffery Harlan, of St. Louis, was identified by FHP as the third driver in the Chevy Silverado. He had minor injuries after the crash, troopers said.
FHP said charges are pending.
#Jacksonville man killed, woman in critical condition after 3-car crash https://t.co/7pZ3caDR8b pic.twitter.com/WMF89pjIJJ— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 16, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself