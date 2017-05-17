Jacksonville man sentenced in 2-year-old killing

A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted in the death of a 2-year-old child in 2016.
Jamarius Graham, 21, was convicted of killing 2-year-old Aaliyah Lewis in April. The child's mother, who was Graham's girlfriend at the time, said Graham abused the child because she had an accident.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded about 6:15 p.m. April 22, 2016, to UF Health Jacksonville in reference to the toddler's death. JSO said that Graham had beat the child to death with a belt.
Family members of Aaliyah said that Graham's sentence is a sign of relief.
Jamarius Graham sentenced to 25 yrs for beating his girlfriend's daughter Aaliyah Lewis to death. His family wept as they left courthouse pic.twitter.com/uFIIeXYWDG— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 17, 2017
Aaliyah Lewis' family call Jamarius Graham's 25 yr sentence a "relief." #JSO says Graham beat the 2-yr-old to to death with a belt. pic.twitter.com/9qwkyTTGWx— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 17, 2017
Jacksonville man sentenced in killing of 2-year-old girlhttps://t.co/f8mDj2AO5w pic.twitter.com/DOeV62VXP2— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 17, 2017
