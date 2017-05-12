Jacksonville man shot in head, shooter on the run

Police looking for suspect in Harts Rd. shooting in Jacksonville's Northside. We're on the way. @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
JSO: man in his late teens shot, in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
Shooting happened at the Canopy Creek apartments. Neighbor told us the suspect fled, but we'll hear from police soon. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jDCwc13i5b— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
JSO K-9 team among the law enforcement parked on Harts Rd. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/p3SrlmOkne— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
There's a white car that hit several other cars. Neighbor says suspect used this to escape, crashed, then fled on foot. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nQrsAqq9ty— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
On way to Ribault DCPS confirms Ribault High, Middle & Sally B. Mathis all on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area— Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) May 12, 2017
You can see the damage to the cars better now. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Qa94RD3gqC— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
