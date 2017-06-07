Jacksonville man surrenders after overnight stand-off with SWAT

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team negotiated for several hours with an armed subject before he surrendered.

JSO responded to a call about a domestic dispute on Ortega Farms Blvd Tuesday night where they found a woman shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the suspect barricaded himself inside his home when investigators arrived, and shot several rounds through the door.

The SWAT team was then called out and negotiated with the suspect for six hours before dispensing tear gas into the apartment causing the suspect to surrender.

The suspects mother spoke with Action News Jax early Wednesday morning and told reporter Kaitlyn Chana that her son recently lost his job and had been going through a difficult time.

“Thank you very much son….you did the right thing,” the suspects mother said regarding his surrender.

No officers, nor the suspect was injured during the incident.

Action News Jax has received documents from JSO that the suspect has been booked as of 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The suspect is facing four different charges of Criminal mischief, Possession of weapon or ammunition by other state felon, Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and Aggravated battery.

JSO has not released the suspects identity and says they are still investigating.

Azareyah Tucker

