A man and woman from Jacksonville were among six people arrested in a Camden County Sheriff's Office investigation into internet-related crimes against children, officials said.

The investigation was in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

MUGSHOTS: Jacksonville man, woman arrested in internet crimes against children investigation

It resulted in several arrests related to internet crimes against children, as well as sexual-related crimes.

Terry Kirkland, 27 of Jacksonville, was charged with pimping and possession of marijuana. Conswalla Wilson, 26 of Jacksonville, was charged with prostitution.

Two men and a woman from St. Marys as well as a man from Maryland were arrested in the investigation.

“Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated, especially when these individuals attempt to victimize children," Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor said. "I applaud the work of the Naval Investigative Service, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the investigators of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for forming this task force to eradicate such people from our community.” Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.