Jacksonville mom says son was left in day care van for 3 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother is accusing J&J Daycare & Learning Center of leaving her young son in a hot van for hours.
Helen Young’s 6-year-old son, Raymon, has utilized the day care’s van services to transport him school for the past two years.
Monday, she said he fell asleep in the van and the driver didn't wake him up or check the van when the route was complete.
“As a parent you are naturally going to be pissed off. You are going to be angry, be sad, you are going to have all those questions and feelings, where's my kid?" Young said.
When Raymon woke up three hours later, he wandered the streets until he found help from a postal worker and good Samaritan at North Pearl Street and Tallulah Avenue.
J&J Daycare and Learning Center is located on Lem Turner Road, nearly two miles away.
“It's like God had his little foot soldiers out there,” Young said of the two people who helped her son.
The van was parked at what a source tells Action News Jax is the driver’s home. We checked the day care's inspection reports, which showed no violations going back to 2016. The day care declined to comment on the incident, but Young wants to raise awareness.
“My son could have been dead in the back of that van. He could have been kidnapped, been hit by a car, anything could have happened. He's on Pearl and Tallulah. What is my baby doing on Pearl and Tallulah when he should be at school?" Young said.
The alleged incident is currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
