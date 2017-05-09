Listen Live
News
Jacksonville mother enraged after she says son with autism spent 5 hours on bus, was verbally abused
Jacksonville mother enraged after she says son with autism spent 5 hours on bus, was verbally abused

Updated:

A Jacksonville mother said her 3-year-old student with special needs has been spending five hours on the school bus.

Taylor Windsor also claimed bus workers have been verbally abusive, and haven’t been fastening him in safely.

Windsor said her son goes to Oak Hill Academy, where they specialize in working with children with special needs.

“My son has autism, he has sensory processing [disorder], and he's non-verbal,” Windsor said. “He cannot communicate with you.”

Windsor doesn’t want her son’s name out there, but said she became concerned with the length of his bus ride to and from school.

She made that clear in a document sent to Duval County Public Schools. Windsor says from where she lives at Naval Station Mayport to Oak Hill Academy is 33 miles.

She said because of all the stops, it’s a roughly five-hour bus trip.

“I have a child who does not sit still,” Windsor said. “It is incredibly terrible. He's got sensory so sitting restrained with the straps over him. I'm not OK with that.”

Windsor said she has seen bus attendants strap her son in incorrectly, and that he has hit his head on the seat in front of him.

On May 1, she said she watched the video of an attendant being verbally abusive.

“What specifically did he say to your son?” Reporter Russell Colburn asked.

 

Windsor says the bus attendant said "This is why I hate coming to your [expletive] house." 

“There's been 21 people that have known about this incident regarding my son," Windsor said. "Twenty-one people. What is a mom supposed to do, besides talk to [Action News Jax]?”

Action News Jax requested video from on the bus from the May 1 incident from DCPS, but they would not provide it, citing a Florida statute.

We also requested an interview with the DCPS Transportation Director, which was not accommodated.

DCPS sent this statement:

Duval County Public Schools became aware of Ms. Windsor’s series of transportation concerns beginning April 10, 2017 as first informed by her child’s school. DCPS has provided multiple options and solutions related to providing door-to-door support, bus aide training, shortening routes, equipment, and staffing. 

The first concern regarded a lengthy school bus route that was analyzed and shortened twice by the DCPS Transportation Department. While route adjustments, training, and equipment issues were being managed, Ms. Windsor contacted the Transportation Department that a bus aide allegedly spoke inappropriately to both her child and her on May 1. The incident was immediately investigated, and DCPS requested the bus contractor to remove the aide from the route pending the outcome of the investigation.

nother bus aide has been assigned to the route. Ms. Windsor reviewed the bus surveillance video of the incident with staff, and has since requested the investigation report. Both DCPS Transportation and Legal Departments have informed Ms. Windsor that the investigation report will be made available to her once it is complete.

During this entire process, DCPS has been very responsive and communicative with Ms. Windsor regarding her concerns; however, Ms. Windsor is refusing transportation services on the basis that an additional request to replace another bus aide and provide private transportation are not being granted. Duval County Public Schools is committed to providing safe and reliable transportation, and stands ready to provide transportation

 

