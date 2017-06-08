Jacksonville officer jumps into river to save woman

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is recognizing a sergeant who jumped in and swam to the middle of the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville to save a woman on Tuesday.
JSO said Sgt. Irvin jumped into the St. Johns River and saved a woman just as the current was starting to pick up.
#JSO Police Sergeant Billy Irvin jumps in the St. Johns River and saves woman. Amazing rescue - https://t.co/AwRopmjkb5 #JAX #ilovejax #LESM pic.twitter.com/3MCoRuxETL— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 8, 2017
Irvin swam to the woman in the middle of the river between the Hyatt and the The Landing and signaled that she was alive, JSO said.
A group of three construction workers saw what was going on and assisted Irvin in getting the woman into their boat.
"This photo was taken by a fellow sergeant as Sgt. Billy Irvin got off the boat," JSO wrote on Facebook. "He is a hero to all of us and all of the people who witnessed this going on. So many citizens came up just to shake his hand thanking him for his heroic efforts."
