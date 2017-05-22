Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 88
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Jacksonville officers arrest 3 women after video of brawl goes viral
Close

Jacksonville officers arrest 3 women after video of brawl goes viral

Jacksonville officers arrest 3 women after video of brawl goes viral
Three women have been arresteded in a Jacksonville brawl after video of the fight went viral.

Jacksonville officers arrest 3 women after video of brawl goes viral

By: Brittney Donovan News | WJAX
Updated:

Officers have arrested two more people in connection with two large brawls in Jacksonville.

Officers announce more arrests in viral brawl video

Zakeria Johnson, 24, was arrested Sunday. Officers said she repeatedly hit a victim with closed fists as the victim was on the ground unable to defend herself. She was charged with fighting.

Ronetta Wright, 21, is also accused of repeatedly hitting a victim with closed fists and kicking another victim in the head three times while she was on the ground unable to defend herself. She's accused of repeatedly hitting a third victim with closed fists from behind.

During the brawl, Wright armed herself with a bat and proceeded to hit a car, JSO said. She is charged with fighting and criminal mischief.

18-year-old accused of beating two people with bat during brawl

An 18-year-old accused of using a bat to beat two people during a brawl in Jacksonville was already wanted for battery in an unrelated case, police said.

Jontaianna Pitts was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal mischief Saturday -- just five days after her 18th birthday.

She was arrested after several people sent The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office now-viral videos of two large fights in Moncrief.

Video of the first fight shows Pitts beating a girl at Moncrief Plaza, according to JSO.

Jacksonville pastor: 'Anytime you see ladies acting like animals, it's just appalling'

Pitts' friend tells her: "You just got your hair done, you don't need to be fighting."

According to the arrest report, Pitts replied: "I'm going to fight."

Police said the victim in the attack tried to defend herself but did not fight back.

Pitts hit a security officer several times as he tried to break up the fight, JSO said. He suffered several scrapes on his arms.

A second brawl broke out at a park less than a mile away an hour and a half later.

JSO said video shows Pitts hitting two women with a bat during the brawl.

Pitts hit them in the head and body as they laid on the ground, her arrest report said.

Officers said Pitts' mom gave her the bat, which she also used to hit a car that a victim took cover inside.

Video shows Pitts kicking and hitting the car with the bat to try to get to the victim.

Video shows another person named as codefendant in the report smashing the windshield and denting the hood to try to get to the victim, who fled on foot.

Pitts was arrested at Beauty Depot in Moncrief Plaza, where works, according to the police report.

She was also wanted on an unrelated battery warrant, the police report said.

She posted bond Monday and was released from jail. 

Pitts is facing aggravated battery, battery on a law enforcement or security officer, battery and criminal mischief charges.

Related

Jontaianna Pitts
Close

Jacksonville officers arrest 3 women after video of brawl goes viral

Jontaianna Pitts
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Teen killed by falling tree in freak camping accident
    Teen killed by falling tree in freak camping accident
    A birthday camping trip turned deadly after a tree fell on a Georgia teenager. >> Watch the news report here Joelle Dalgleish, 15, went to Harrison High School in Cobb County. WSB-TV's Chris Jose spoke to the teen’s parents Sunday, as well as some of her friends who witnessed the incident. >> Read more trending news Dalgleish’s mother said she wants people to remember her daughter's smile and why she loved so many people. Friends said Dalgleish affected so many lives. On Friday, Dalgleish was celebrating a friend's 16th birthday with a camping trip at Red Top Mountain in Bartow County. She was in a hammock when a tree snapped in half and landed on her. “I was one of the girls sitting around the campfire and I saw the tree fall. I was the only one who saw it. The other girls were facing the other direction,” Erin O’Reilly said. “We didn't know it hit Joelle, so we went over there, and we were like ‘Can you hear me?’ and that's when Kate said, 'Call 911' and that's when all the girls started coming out of their tents,” O’Reilly said. Dalgleish died early Sunday. At a vigil Sunday evening, there was not a dry eye in the room. “She had already impacted so many lives, and this event impacts everyone so much more, just to make sure they hold on to everyone close. And just keep praying,” O’Reilly said. One by one, friends reminisced about the good times and said Dalgleish made a difference in their lives. Dalgleish's mom said she had an infectious laugh and a beautiful spirit and soul. Grief counselors will be at the school all day Monday. A community vigil will take place later that night.
  • JSO: Three arrested following fight at Jacksonville park
    JSO: Three arrested following fight at Jacksonville park
    After a disturbing video of a fight in Moncrief went viral, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made three arrests.   Jacksonville police initially announced the arrest of Jontaianna Pitts, 18, on Saturday.   Pitts is accused of beating a woman at a park and then attacking a security guard when he tried to step in.   A short time later, she allegedly hit at least two people with a baseball bat, as they were laying on the ground. She went on to kick one of the victim's cars and smashed the windshield.   The arrest report for Pitts reveals she was already wanted by police on an unrelated battery warrant.   JSO announced two additional arrests Monday afternoon.   Zakeria Johnson, 24, is accused of repeatedly striking a victim with closed fists as the victim was on the ground.   Meanwhile, Ronetta Wright, 21, is also accused of repeatedly striking a victim with closed fists and then repeatedly hitting a second victim with closed fists and kicking the victim in the head three times while she was on the ground.   JSO says the investigation is still ongoing.
  • Teen arrested for beating victims with baseball bat during fight at Jacksonville park
    Teen arrested for beating victims with baseball bat during fight at Jacksonville park
    Videos posted online help Jacksonville police make an arrest in connection to fights at a local park. JSO first responded to Simonds-Johnson Park on Moncrief Road Friday night, after being alerted through social media to videos showing a fight taking place. Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jontaianna Pitts, was seen on the videos fighting with another woman, including hitting her with a closed first while the victim tried to defend herself but didn’t fight back.  The video further shows a uniformed security guard intervene, but Pitts repeatedly hit him as he tried to stop the fight, according to JSO.  ﻿VIDEO: Fight at Jacksonville park caught on camera, posted on social media About 90 minutes later, JSO says a larger fight broke out at the same location involving the same people. More videos- including some which were broadcast on Facebook Live- show Pitts hitting two people several times in the head and body with a baseball bat, while the victims were laying on the ground, according to JSO. They have been hospitalized. Police further say Pitts then used the baseball bat on a vehicle where another victim was hiding inside, including smashing the windshield and denting the hood. The victim in that car was eventually able to get out of the car and to flee on foot.  Pitts was located Saturday night and arrested for aggravated battery, felony battery on a security guard, and criminal mischief.  JSO says the investigation is still active at this time. They’re thanking the community for the tips and information submitted in connection to this case, which they say helped quickly lead to this arrest.
  • Flea market bargain ring really the real thing: a $450,000 diamond treasure
    Flea market bargain ring really the real thing: a $450,000 diamond treasure
    A flea market find in England 30 years ago has turned into the stuff dreams are made of. A woman paid the equivalent of $15 for a piece of costume jewelry three decades ago, or so she thought, but she liked the ring and wore it all the time, The Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news It turns out the gem was the real deal, a 26.27 carat white diamond, according to Sotheby’s. The auction house is selling the ring next month as part of jewelry sale and expects the ring to sell for as much as $450,000. Not bad for a $15 investment. The buyer apparently had no idea the ring was real because 19th century diamonds were cut very differently from today. The cut did not show off the stone’s clarity or brilliance. The owners asked not to be identified.   
  • Police: Mother shot kids to ‘save them from the evils of the world’ 
    Police: Mother shot kids to ‘save them from the evils of the world’ 
    The Ohio woman accused of shooting and killing two of her three children said she did it to “save them from the evils of the world,” according to court documents. >> Read more trending news Khmorra Helton, 8, and Kaiden Helton, 6, died Sunday at Dayton Children’s Hospital from gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will perform autopsies today. >> Related: PHOTOS: Police respond to shooting scene, neighbor react The children’s mother, Claudena Marie Helton, 30, was arrested after the shootings Thursday and interviewed by Dayton police detectives.  According to the affidavit and statement of facts written by Dayton police Detective Rod Roberts, “Ms. Helton made admissions to shooting the children to save them from the evils of the world.” The affidavit indicated Helton asked her oldest child, an 11-year-old, to assist her in removing the children from their Dayton-area home . The surviving child was taken from the home and interviewed by police. >> Related: Dayton chief after two kids shot by mother: ‘This is one of the toughest’ Helton is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Dayton Municipal Court. Authorities will likely upgrade attempted murder and felonious assault charges filed last week to first-degree murder charges, since the children have died from their injuries. Read more here. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.