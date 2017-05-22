Jacksonville officers arrest 3 women after video of brawl goes viral

Officers have arrested two more people in connection with two large brawls in Jacksonville.

Officers announce more arrests in viral brawl video

Zakeria Johnson, 24, was arrested Sunday. Officers said she repeatedly hit a victim with closed fists as the victim was on the ground unable to defend herself. She was charged with fighting.

Ronetta Wright, 21, is also accused of repeatedly hitting a victim with closed fists and kicking another victim in the head three times while she was on the ground unable to defend herself. She's accused of repeatedly hitting a third victim with closed fists from behind.

During the brawl, Wright armed herself with a bat and proceeded to hit a car, JSO said. She is charged with fighting and criminal mischief.

18-year-old accused of beating two people with bat during brawl

An 18-year-old accused of using a bat to beat two people during a brawl in Jacksonville was already wanted for battery in an unrelated case, police said.

Jontaianna Pitts was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal mischief Saturday -- just five days after her 18th birthday.

She was arrested after several people sent The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office now-viral videos of two large fights in Moncrief.

Video of the first fight shows Pitts beating a girl at Moncrief Plaza, according to JSO.

Jacksonville pastor: 'Anytime you see ladies acting like animals, it's just appalling'

Pitts' friend tells her: "You just got your hair done, you don't need to be fighting."

According to the arrest report, Pitts replied: "I'm going to fight."

Police said the victim in the attack tried to defend herself but did not fight back.

Pitts hit a security officer several times as he tried to break up the fight, JSO said. He suffered several scrapes on his arms.

A second brawl broke out at a park less than a mile away an hour and a half later.

JSO said video shows Pitts hitting two women with a bat during the brawl.

Pitts hit them in the head and body as they laid on the ground, her arrest report said.

Officers said Pitts' mom gave her the bat, which she also used to hit a car that a victim took cover inside.

Video shows Pitts kicking and hitting the car with the bat to try to get to the victim.

Video shows another person named as codefendant in the report smashing the windshield and denting the hood to try to get to the victim, who fled on foot.

Pitts was arrested at Beauty Depot in Moncrief Plaza, where works, according to the police report.

She was also wanted on an unrelated battery warrant, the police report said.

She posted bond Monday and was released from jail.

Pitts is facing aggravated battery, battery on a law enforcement or security officer, battery and criminal mischief charges.