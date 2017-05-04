Jacksonville officers searching for suspect in Springfield death

The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office is investigating an undetermined death in the Springfield area of Jacksonville.
During a live briefing, JSO said a man was found shot in front of a home on the Market Street sidewalk and was taken to a hospital where he died.
JSO received a call around 2am and have very little information. They said they are unsure of where the shooting occurred at this point, but believe it happened in the area.
A search is under way for the person responsible, but there are no witnesses and no one has come forward, according to JSO.
Officer went door to door looking for answers.
One resident, Jim Provencio says he awoke to the sound of gunfire early Thursday morning. He told Action News Jax, “All of a sudden I just heard one shot and it was definite shot.”
According to Provencio he woke up to a crime streak on his street in Springfield. “We’re used to it, unfortunately,” explains the homeowner.
Investigators spent hours with metal detectors combing for evidence on East 9th and Market Streets.
Resident Maramn Tube was woken up by officers at her door. She says investigators told her they victim was found right in front of her home. “They need to get them, because who’s going to be next? I can be next, my kids can be next. Who’s going to be next? We’re scared.”
Neighbors are uneasy with the gunman on the loose.
Provencio says the crime shouldn’t happen so close to home. He explains, “There are kids in this neighborhood, great families in this neighborhood, wonderful comradery. It’s just unfortunate.”
JSO wants to hear from anyone with information on the shooting, contact the office’s non-emergency number of Crimestoppers.
Investigators say they are looking for the person responsible for shooting. Asking for any one with info to contact JSO @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Uc93gSjV1q— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2017
Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for updates.
Undetermined death reported in Springfield. On my way to the scene @ActionNewsJax— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2017
Here's look at the scene on E 8th and Market where police are investigating an undetermined death @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ZQKVJwnvWb— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2017
JSO will brief media on E 8th St. and Market St. undetermined death @ 5 @ActionNewsJax— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2017
Scene wraps around corner of Market St. and onto E. 9th @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/fgKYaE9VqQ— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2017
Police say a man was found shot on Market St. sidewalk. He was taken to hospital where he died @ActionNewsJax— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2017
Police just spray painted orange arrow on Market St. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/HrrHBUOCe8— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2017
Investigators are going door to door on Market St. looking for information. Still searching for gunman. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zq0ENgORGq— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2017
I just spoke to a neighbor who tells me he heard a single shot ring out early this morning. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/P29ZdVQAD9— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself