Jacksonville overnight shooting at westside apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol units responded to call Wednesday morning at the Canterbury Garden Apartments on Lane Ave on the west side of Jacksonville.
Authorities stated when they arrived, a 21 year-old male was shot and in critical condition. He was transported to a hospital where he is being treated.
JSO Homicide responded to the call at 2:30 Wednesday morning as well and is investigating A search for the suspect is underway according to officials.
I am heading to a Reported aggravated battery with life threatening conditions at 1500 block of Lane Ave S.— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 17, 2017
#anjaxbreaking what I found within a 1 mile radius over the last 4 weeks near the AgBat crime scene at 1500 block of Lane Ave S. pic.twitter.com/Ogu2OcjoRH— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 17, 2017
JSO says man shot and still alive at hospital. Found outside Canterberry gardens apt. No suspect info. pic.twitter.com/dFvb3mw01V— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 17, 2017
Detectives tell me man found shot in apartment complex parking lot. He is alive in the hospital but injuries are life threatening. pic.twitter.com/AKhfWaadNf— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 17, 2017
Closer look at the crime scene on the west side. #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/7unXS0TCbs— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 17, 2017
JSO recap on the shooting scene I am at. Live report at 6am. pic.twitter.com/YFuvJuPHZr— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 17, 2017
Witness tells me he heard about 5 shots. pic.twitter.com/wOzkChA2Hn— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 17, 2017
