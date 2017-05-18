The congregation of a beloved local pastor held a prayer service for their faithful leader Wednesday night.

Pastor R.J. Washington passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 54. Reports say he had cancer.

Many packed the Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church for a prayer service and it was prayer many members say they needed, especially for an occasion like this.

St. Augustine Publix brawl: 3 women face charges after parking lot fight

Although gone now, church members will remember the powerful sermons he preached Sunday after Sunday at Titus. He served as the pastor for over 30 years.

His sermons were original and personality were unforgettable.

Classmate and friend Charles Lee says they played on the same baseball team growing up. Those memories came flooding back when he heard the news.

“I remember him, starting out with his ministry, when he was 16 years old. Our time in high school, is when we played baseball together. He was a pitcher, I played second base and third. He graduated from William Raines, in 1980. We have a little age on us, but we were good friends. The experience of death, creeped on him a little too soon,” Lee said.

Putnam County man bit on tongue while trying to kiss rattlesnake, neighbor says

The family sent us this statement.

"It is with a heavy heart and a spirit of triumph that we announce the transition of our beloved Apostle R.J. Washington, on May 16, 2017. Apostle Washington was the Visionary and Founder of Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church, where he served as senior pastor for over 30 years. This devoted man of God has led many in victory through his teaching and impartation. His slogan for years was, “To the uttermost Jesus saves and he wants you to live!” We have lost a giant of hope and a man of impeccable honor.

"Apostle R.J. Washington has been a voice for humanity and an oracle of faith. He steadily sought to compel people to be drawn to the love of a forgiving God. His example of stewardship and love will forever be held close to all of whom he and his wife touched. His contagious laughter and winsome smile will be remembered through the annals of time and his legacy will never fade.

"With the heart of a servant leader, Apostle Washington has fought the good fight, he has finished the race and he has kept the faith. We are certain that he has now heard, “This is my Son in whom I am well pleased.”

"It is our desire in this moment that each of you will lift Apostle Washington’s wife, Prophetess April Washington, his family and the Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church family in prayer. We kindly request that the family be given time to grieve this enormous loss and honor the great man of God Apostle Washington has been to so many.

"We will make the community aware of our plans for the celebration of his life in the days to come. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, kindness and understanding.

The funeral for Washington will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church. It is open to the public.