The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found a man dead in a home on the Westside after an hours-long SWAT callout on Tuesday night

SWAT was working to negotiate with the armed man, who made threats toward himself.

The incident began Tuesday night at a home in the 10400 block of Hamlet Terrace in the Crystal Springs neighborhood on the Westside.

A woman told police her husband was drinking and fired off some rounds. JSO Public Information Officer Melissa Bujeda said the wife took her dog and left.

Police responded and then the SWAT team arrived. Hostage negotiators worked to communicate with the man, Bujeda said.

Once the SWAT team entered the home, the man was found dead. His death is being investigated as a suicide, JSO said.

Hamlet Terr - #JSO SWAT call out - SWAT made entry. Located man deceased inside house. Death investigation is being worked as a suicide. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 7, 2017

This is a separate matter from another SWAT team incident on Ortega Farms Boulevard, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for updates.