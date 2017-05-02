Jacksonville police: Bicyclist fatally struck by police cruiser

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after officers said a bicyclist was hit and killed by a patrol car at Sycamore Street and Moncrief Road on Monday night.

Around 7:55 p.m., Officer B.P. Daigle was responding to a call, JSO Assistant Chief Scott Dingee said.

Derrick Ronald Woolbright, 57, was traveling in the right lane and went to the left lane and then went back to the right lane as the officer approached, Dingee said.

Woolbright rode into the left lane to avoid the officer, and the officer also drove into the left lane to avoid the bicyclist, and they collided, Dingee said.

At the scene, people told Action News Jax's Michael Yoshida that the man who was killed was their relative.

Dingee said police are not yet releasing the identity of the man, as officers need to confirm the man's identity.

