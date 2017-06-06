The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a Sandalwood home on Tuesday.

Police say foul play is suspected in the woman's death. Officers are waiting for a warrant to continue their investigation and begin processing the scene.

Officers went to the home to check on the woman after a family member called 911, concerned about the woman, just after 2 p.m.

"It came from a family member that was checking in on the individual. They had not heard from her today and so they were reaching out to speak with her and were unable to contact her," JSO Sgt. Rudlaff said.

Once JSO gets the necessary warrant, investigators will be at the scene for several hours.

Reported undetermined death at 2000 Willesdon Dr W. #ANjaxBREAKING pic.twitter.com/4HOdcQElSd — Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 6, 2017

Neighbors say a middle-aged couple live at home where police are focusing their attention. #ANjaxBREAKING pic.twitter.com/JF20M7fP58 — Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 6, 2017

Neighbors believe police & rescue showed up between 1:30 and 2:30 this afternoon #ANjaxBREAKING — Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 6, 2017

#ANjaxBREAKING #JSO says investigating death of elderly woman found in home on Willesdon Dr. W. Foul play suspected. — Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 6, 2017