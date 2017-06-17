The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was shot while driving Friday night.

The man, who is 25 to 30 years old, was shot in his abdomen while his car was traveling south on Philips Highway, police said.

Police were called to Philips Highway and Baymeadows Road, where they found all the windows of the white car had been shattered.

An employee who works near Baymeadows and Philips tells Action News Jax the shooting happened elsewhere.

Police found shell casings near Philips and J. Turner Butler Boulevard and investigators are working to figure out if those are related to this shooting.

The victim, who was taken to Memorial Hospital, is cooperating with the investigation. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for updates.

#JSO is working a person shot at Baymeadows Rd. and Philips Hwy. #Jacksonville #JAX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 17, 2017

Someone has been shot at the intersection of Philips Hwy & Baymeadows @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aA0k3fLPcO — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017

The car windows are shattered & there is clothing on the street near the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/i2l2miTTo6 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017

Three crime scene unit vans just arrived on scene @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/eTf0eWtwev — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017

Officers looking in the vehicle that was left in the middle of the road @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YMJqEeJZ4V — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017

10 officers swarming the car now & using flashlights to look into the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QZO5CGtdJa — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017

Just spoke w/nearby employee. He says shooting happened somewhere else @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/c9p3HiKJPN — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017