News
Jacksonville police: Man said he was throwing pipe bombs to get ready for Fourth of July
Close

Jacksonville police: Man said he was throwing pipe bombs to get ready for Fourth of July

Jacksonville police: Man said he was throwing pipe bombs to get ready for Fourth of July

Jacksonville police: Man said he was throwing pipe bombs to get ready for Fourth of July

Updated:

A man is in custody after police say he was seen throwing pipe bombs into a Jacksonville dentist's parking lot.

A woman called police and told them she saw smoke coming from the parking lot of James L. Schumacher Dentistry at 4201 Roosevelt Boulevard, near St. Johns Avenue.

She drove past the parking lot again and saw a man throwing pipe bombs into the parking lot, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sgt. J.D. Warren said.

Warren said the man was standing on the balcony of his residence, which has a vantage point into the dentist's parking lot.

“He made some voluntary statements to the police that he didn’t purchase these online, he went to local Lowes and local Home Depot to purchase materials in order to create smoke bombs for the Fourth of July,” Warren said.

The JSO Bomb Squad blocked off the 4400 block of Woodmere Street during the investigation. Warren said the Bomb Squad characterized the devices as pipe bombs, 3 to 4 inches long and about an inch in diameter.

One device did go off, but doesn't appear to have caused any damage, Warren said. Two other devices were found that had wicks that did not appear to go off.

Charges are pending against the man and Warren said there may have been a similar incident last year involving the same man.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter or watch FOX30 Action News Jax at 10 for updates.

