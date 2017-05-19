The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man and a woman were shot during a home invasion robbery on the Northside on Thursday night.

#JSO is working a reported Home Invasion Robbery with a person shot in the 1300 block of Marsh Hen Dr. on the Northside of #JAX. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 19, 2017

1300 block of Marsh Hen Dr. Home Invasion/Person Shot - Media will be addressed by #JSO at 936 Dunn Ave at 12:25 a.m. #JAX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 19, 2017

The incident happened at a home in the 1300 block of Marsh Hen Drive, near Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard.

The man and the woman told police the suspect was wearing a black jacket and had a mask over his face. The suspect is still at large, police said.

The man and the woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

