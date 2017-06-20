Listen Live
Jacksonville police: 2 people shot off Shenandoah Avenue

Updated:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of two people shot in the 5100 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Police also said they are responding to an undetermined death

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 11 for updates.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Democrats struggle to find election formula to dent Trump, Republicans
    Democrats struggle to find election formula to dent Trump, Republicans
    Determined to derail President Donald Trump, Democrats thought they had a good chance to spin an upset victory in a special election runoff in Georgia for the U.S. Congress on Tuesday. Instead, they watched in disbelief as the Republican candidate, Karen Handel, won handily in a race that some Democrats had said might well be a ‘referendum’ on the Trump Administration. It left some Congressional Democrats pained, and searching for answers. “We need a genuinely new message, a serious jobs plan that reaches all Americans, and a bigger tent not a smaller one,” said Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), who has tried to sharpen the election message of Democrats since coming to Congress after the 2014 election. #Ossof Race better be a wake up call for Democrats – business as usual isn't working. Time to stop rehashing 2016 and talk about the future. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 21, 2017 “Let’s be a party of big economic ideas for those with stagnant wages – who seek new industry, fear monopoly, & want good jobs for their kids,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a freshmen elected in 2016. Khanna was more blunt away from Twitter, as he told Reid Epstein of the Wall Street Journal that national Democrats should fire their consultants, and seek out a different election message. Surprised and disappointed by the large margin in the GA special. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 21, 2017 The official reaction from the campaign arm of House Democrats – the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – was that Ossoff had run a very good race in Red State America, and that Democrats “have the momentum heading into 2018.” “Ossoff’s close margin demonstrates the potential for us to compete deep into the battlefield,” said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM). And frankly, if you look at the vote totals in Georgia, and another special election on Tuesday in South Carolina, it’s now four straight special elections where Democrats have done dramatically better than back in November. But moral victories only get you so far – and Democrats are clearly chafing at their inability to turn the tables on President Trump. While Democrats wondered what went wrong, the White House celebrated the victory. Thanks to everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed #GA06 as a 'referendum on POTUS @realDonaldTrump'. You were right. #winning — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) June 21, 2017 “Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you!” the President tweeted, soon after Trumps returned from dinner with Vice President Pence and his wife.
  • Handel defeats Ossoff to win Georgia 6th District
    Handel defeats Ossoff to win Georgia 6th District
    Republican Karen Handel staved off a furious challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in a race to represent a suburban Atlanta seat in Congress, as the GOP and President Donald Trump avoided an embarrassing defeat in the most expensive U.S. House contest in history. >>LIVE UPDATES A former Georgia secretary of state, Handel emphasized her experience and roots in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District to defeat Ossoff and keep a seat that’s long been held by Republicans in GOP hands. She becomes Georgia’s first female Republican member of the U.S. House. >> COUNTY BY COUNTY RESULTS Her victory will be cast as a win for Trump, who campaigned for Handel and hurled a string of antagonizing tweets at Ossoff. And it could buoy jittery GOP incumbents who worry that allying with Trump in competitive districts could doom them. She overcame stiff opposition from Ossoff, a 30-year-old investigative filmmaker who fast became a rising Democratic star. With a carefully calibrated message, Ossoff shattered fundraising records as he appealed to liberals infuriated by Trump and GOP voters frustrated at Washington gridlock. His huge fundraising hauls – he raised at least $23 million – kept his message on metro Atlanta’s airwaves and allowed him to target irregular voters and others who rarely cast ballots for Democrats. And a legion of more than 12,000 Ossoff volunteers inundated the district with appeals to vote. But in the end, the money and Democratic energy wasn’t enough to overcome the district’s Republican underpinning. Once a fervent anti-establishment candidate, Handel ran in this contest as a traditional conservative voice who backed Trump and his top priorities while saying she won’t be an “extension” of the White House. She also relentlessly attacked Ossoff as an inexperienced stooge of national Democrats funded by out-of-state interlopers. At every turn, she sought to remind voters that Ossoff lived outside the district and that his values were “3,000 miles away.” Handel won the conservative-leaning district, which stretches from the outskirts of Marietta to north DeKalb County, by running up big margins in GOP strongholds in places such as east Cobb County and Milton where Republicans have long thrived. She also was able to overcome concerns with Trump across the territory. The president only narrowly carried the district in November, and polls showed him with weak approval ratings. But after keeping him at arm’s length early in the race, she aggressively embraced him after she landed a spot in the runoff in April. The race - which cost more than $50 million – was over little more than a short-term lease to fill the remainder of former U.S. Rep. Tom Price’s term. She’s likely to face another tough Democratic challenger in November 2018, although Ossoff has said he hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll run again.
  • Land swap agreement reached for JEA
    Land swap agreement reached for JEA
    The JEA Board and the City of Jacksonville reached a deal on Tuesday for the utility company to move forward with building a new campus in Downtown to call headquarters.  JEA’s current Downtown campus needs an estimated $37 million in work to overhaul several major systems from plumbing to fire protection and more after a lengthy study.  “We commissioned a consultant to look at the study for us and look at some of the options that we have for our Downtown campus, and between their work and ours, we’ve concluded the best path forward is to build a new campus,” says Chief Financial Officer Melissa Dykes.  The piece of land JEA has identified that they say would be a great location for their new campus is adjacent to the new courthouse building.  Dykes says the next time step is for JEA to have a due-diligence period on the land to make sure that it will work for them for a location for a headquarters building.  “Our plan is to move all of the employees who are currently downtown into the new building,” says Dykes.  The CFO says they are also looking at consolidating some of the company’s outside operations into Downtown. Dyke says by moving more employees into the area could help with development Downtown. 
  • Surveillance video captures car break-in suspects in Oakleaf in Clay County
    Surveillance video captures car break-in suspects in Oakleaf in Clay County
    A squad of suspected thieves was caught on a surveillance camera early Tuesday morning trying to break into vehicles in an Oakleaf neighborhood.Action News Jax confirmed the group is responsible for at least three auto burglaries and a vehicle theft that occurred that morning in the same area, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.The surveillance video shows four suspects approaching the woman's cars in her driveway on Southland Lane. Right in front of the camera, one of men tries to open a car door, but can't get in.The victim didn't want to be identified, but said she woke up to a call from her security company before 4 a.m.'You're watching this play out from inside your house?' Action News Jax Reporter russell Colburn asked.'Yeah,' the victim replied. '(It was) scary, very scary. You can't describe it.'The suspects spent about a minute at her home before moving on. A fifth man, who had previously been off-camera, joined them, and they left.'We never have any issues like this, except for whenever the schools let out and then you get these people that come and want to break in and take things that don't belong to them,' the victim said.The Clay County Sheriff's Office said these kinds of crimes are on the rise in Oakleaf. The Sheriff's Office provided the data below, which shows that calls for service for stolen vehicles, burglaries and burglaries in progress, robbery and trespassing for the last year to date all increased from the previous year.From July 19, 2015 to June 19, 2016, there were 13 stolen vehicles reported, while there were 23 stolen vehicles reported from July 19, 2016 to June 19, 2017. For the same time periods, 2015-2016 and 2016-2017, burglaries increased from 130 to 148, burglaries in progress increased from 9 to 16, robberies increased from one to three and trespassing increased from 34 calls to 40.'The word is getting out with the suspects that are hitting these neighborhoods,' said CCSO Sgt Mike Connor. 'When we arrest them, we interview them. And they're telling their buddies, 'Hey, go hit Oakleaf,' and, 'Go hit other big neighborhoods,' because they know that the citizens there aren't locking their vehicles so it's an easy target for them.
  • Man punches 70-year-old mother five times in the face, police say
    Man punches 70-year-old mother five times in the face, police say
    A Florida man is accused of attacking his 70-year-old mother. >> Read more trending news Daniel Larry Newhouse, 41, of Gainesville, got into an altercation on Monday with his mother inside his apartment, according to local news outlets. When the incident escalated, Newhouse approached his mother, who was seated, and punched her in the face five times, according to a police report.  The woman suffered a cut lip and was taken to the hospital for treatment. >> Related: Florida man threatens his family with fake bomb Newhouse was arrested, taken to the Alachua County Jail and charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older.
The Latest News Videos

