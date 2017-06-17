The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a person was reportedly shot near Baymeadows Road and Philips Highway.
Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area.
#JSO is working a person shot at Baymeadows Rd. and Philips Hwy. #Jacksonville #JAX— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 17, 2017
JUST IN: @JSOPIO responding to a reported shooting at Philips and Baymeadows: https://t.co/OsZGaR2nxr pic.twitter.com/yg7nf2CKy9— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 17, 2017
Someone has been shot at the intersection of Philips Hwy & Baymeadows @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aA0k3fLPcO— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017
The car windows are shattered & there is clothing on the street near the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/i2l2miTTo6— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017
Three crime scene unit vans just arrived on scene @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/eTf0eWtwev— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017
Officers looking in the vehicle that was left in the middle of the road @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YMJqEeJZ4V— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017
10 officers swarming the car now & using flashlights to look into the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QZO5CGtdJa— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017
Just spoke w/nearby employee. He says shooting happened somewhere else @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/c9p3HiKJPN— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017
