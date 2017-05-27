Jacksonville restaurant shut down for rodent droppings

This week two restaurants were closed this week due to rodent droppings.

At Island Tropics Restaurant on North Main Street in Jacksonville, a health inspector saw rodent droppings throughout the restaurant, but didn’t not a specific number of droppings.

The inspector also counted 20 live roaches in the kitchen and more than five live flies.

Island Tropics was temporarily shut down to deal with pest control issues. It remained closed during two follow-up inspections, but was allowed to reopen after the third follow-up inspection.

At Hook Fish and Chicken in Palatka, a health inspector saw 25 rodent droppings, live flies in the kitchen and measured the hot wings as being held too cold.

Hook Fish and Chicken was temporarily shut down.

There were still issues during the follow up inspection, but it was allowed to reopen after the second follow-up inspection.

At Marina Restaurant in Fernandina Beach. a health inspector saw three live roaches and one dead roach, issued a stop sale on shelled eggs due to temperature abuse, and the dish machine sanitizer was too weak to clean. A follow up inspection is required.

This week there are a record 10 clean plate awards. Check out the establishments with zero health violations below.

