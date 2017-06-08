Jacksonville's Sweet Pete's Candy hosts The Block Gummy Fest this June

A downtown Jacksonville business will host a summer gummy candy festival in June.
Sweet Pete's Candy, located on Hogans Street in downtown Jacksonville, hosts 'Rock The Block Gummy Fest' on June 23.
Participants will travel throughout the street and store for gummy samples while enjoying music, food, games and giveaways.
Guests can possibly win an 8-foot gummy snake or candy corn hole set.
Jacksonville: JSO officer jumps into St. Johns River to save woman
The event runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in front of the Sweet Pete's candy mansion.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on the candy shop's website. Participation is limited to 500 guests.
The admission ticket includes entrance into the event and one free Porch Punch Cocktail or a pair of sunglasses for child participants.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself