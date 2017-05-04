Jacksonville teacher recruitment program in jeopardy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At a time when local schools are hurting for qualified teachers, a program that brings in nearly 200 teachers to Duval County each year could be cut.
Some school board members want to get rid of the “Teach For America” program because of its cost.
“Every year right before school we generally don’t have enough teachers to fill the classrooms,” says Scott Shine, DCPS board member.
Shine says they are scrambling to find teachers every school year.
“Every year it becomes more and more of a problem,” he says.
And it could be a bigger problem, he says, if the program is cut.
“I’m very nervous about losing a program that brings in 50-150 teachers into our district to teach,” Shine says.
Shine says at least four other board members want to look at other options because of the cost.
“For every teacher we bring in it’s about an additional $8,000 in cost,” he says.
But Shine doesn’t want to cut the $400,000 program, unless there’s another way to bring in teachers.
“Unless there’s a better alternative to fund, there’s no reason to defund teach for America,” says Shine.
Shine says they should vote on it sometime in July or early August.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself