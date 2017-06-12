Jacksonville Walmart shooting: Two potential suspects identified

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two people who shot someone at a Walmart parking lot Sunday night.
Officers say it happened at the Walmart neighborhood market on South San Pablo Road.
Police said the victim has non-life threatening injuries, but has been taken to the hospital.
Officers found that person inside this store when they arrived around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, but learned that the shooting actually took place in the parking lot.
According to investigators, there were eyewitnesses in the parking lot at the time the shooting happened.
Witnesses say a JSO helicopter was in the air looking for the suspects and they also had K-9 units at the scene.
Officers stated they’re trying to gather more information on two potential suspects.
"We’re currently looking for them. We have very limited information on the suspects," JSO said. "At this point we have two individuals identified."
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.
This car w/ shattered window still in Wal-Mart parking lot where someone was shot last night. Police looking for 2 suspects @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/KDtFRATCM4— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 12, 2017
#RightNow: Police are searching for 2 people who shot someone overnight in a Wal-Mart parking lot.— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 12, 2017
Clean up is happening @ the Wal-Mart where a person was shot last night. AT 5 the search for 2 suspects @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/m90vsPGNXp— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 12, 2017
#JSO is working a person shot at Walmart located at 1650 S San Pablo Road. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 12, 2017
