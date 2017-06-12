A local woman accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy while on cocaine was back in the courtroom Monday morning.

Kelley Permenter, 37, was arraigned on a DUI manslaughter charge Monday morning.

She pleaded not guilty.

“And Ms. Permenter at this time enter a plea of not guilty to the information," Permenters' lawyer said in the courtroom.

After a judge confirmed the pre-trial date, Permenter quickly left the courtroom.

In March, police say Permenter was under the influence when she fatally hit 12-year-old Hunter Cope as he walked to school with friends on Wonderwood Drive and A1A.

Permenter's bail was set at $60,000 and she was released shortly after her arrest.

According to her arrest report, she had cocaine and alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Permenter faces prison time if she’s found guilty.



“Ultimately four years, up to 16 years in the Florida State Prison," the prosecutor in the case said.



According to Permenter's lawyers, they are waiting on discovery.

Permenter’s pre-trial is set to begin July 27.