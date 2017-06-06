Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens prepares for hurricane season

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway. Hurricane Matthew hit Northeast Florida last year, and in case there’s a repeat, local and state agencies want to be as prepared as possible. So does the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

We sloshed our way through the terrain and took a behind-the-scenes tour Tuesday. The goal? Find out what happens if “the big one” strikes the area.

Humans aren't the only ones preparing for hurricane season. So is @acksonvillezoo! 🦁🐯🦅🦉 I'll take you inside the contingency plan at 5:15. pic.twitter.com/7sNuHrR3pH — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017

2) @jacksonvillezoo's Deputy Director of Animal Care/Conservation was over the team @ Audubon Zoo in NOLA during Katrina. He knows survival! — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017

“Right now, we’re starting to think about all the things we need to do so we’re in the best shape possible,” Dan Maloney, deputy director of animal care and conservation, said.

When Hurricane Matthew hit, 22 staff members stayed behind. It was a Category 4 storm heading straight for the area, but thankfully it made a slight turn. With more than 2,000 animals at the zoo, moving them prior to a hurricane would be no easy feat.

Maloney knows that firsthand. He was in charge of the team at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.

“I learned a whole lot and we put a lot of that into play here, just in terms of our relationship with JFRD (Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department), JSO (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) and the EOC (Emergency Operations Center).”

3) @jacksonvillezoo is home to about 2300 animals. Trout River sits feet from it. If the big one hits, they have to worry about storm surge. — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017

4) In the midst of our behind-the-scenes tour today, I made some friends. pic.twitter.com/WivpYMGBXv — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017

Electric outlets and tiger beds have been built higher up. The compressors that would keep animals' food cold are higher up too.

The biggest concern is the The Trout River, which feeds in from the St. Johns River, which almost always sees storm surge. Regardless, Maloney said, they will be ready for the next big storm.

“We have areas to hunker and we’ll ride it out if we need to,” he said.

5) Everything built now is built with hurricanes in mind. The beds in Land of the Tiger are high off the ground to avoid water. 🐯 pic.twitter.com/CkQPqv5i5F — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017

6) These compressors (which help keep animals' food cold) are higher up too. That's important during a crisis. pic.twitter.com/wbV7u0Wvcu — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017

7) My photographer Bo went above and beyond to get a shot of "Sheena" today. 🐘 Rain didn't stop either one of them from their tasks! pic.twitter.com/8rTlNyIXFE — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017

People, pets, and livestock should all be prepared for high water events. Plan ahead - store food where it will stay dry. https://t.co/FfBiRT9wOE — NassauEM (@NassauEM) June 6, 2017