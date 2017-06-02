3 of 'JAX 5' protesters plead guilty in court

Three of the five "JAX 5" protesters who were arrested during a violent protest in Jacksonville's Hemming Park in April recently put in a plea at court.

The three people arrested at the protest, Christina Kittle, Thomas Beckham and William Wilder, pleaded guilty.

They were sentenced to six months probation and 25 hours of community service.

They talked about that day and their plans moving forward. Wilder, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, said he remembers being overwhelmed.

He said he was working as a peace keeper during the protest.

“With the choke hold, what was going through my mind through the whole thing is, I just went into what I I was trained to do -- rush to the fire and protect my people," he said.

Beckham said he doesn’t mind the sentence.

“I like doing community work anyway," Beckham said.

The three told Action News Jax that they hope things don’t get out of hand at future protests.

“I think JSO has a responsibility train their officers better.”

The sentencing came a day after the State Attorney's Office said it dropped charges against deaf protester Connell Crooms and protest organizer David Schneider.

The arrests attracted national attention after video appeared to show Jacksonville officers tackling Crooms and punching him while he flailed on the ground.

