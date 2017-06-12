Jekyll Island woman searches for men who freed daughter after crash

A Jekyll Island woman wants to thank a group of people who helped free her daughter after a traffic crash.

Deborah Exum said her daughter was driving on the Sydney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick on Friday when her truck was hit from behind.

Her daughter and her friend were trapped after her truck ended up on top of another car, Exum said.

Three people helped the driver of the car move it from under the truck and helped the girls climb out a window, Exum said.

Exum said the group of people -- two Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers employees and another man -- left before she could thank them for their help.

She shared a photo of the crash and thanked them on Facebook.