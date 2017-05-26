Listen Live
JFRD responds to overnight fire in the Arlington area

Updated:

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene of a house fire on Groveland Dr. in the Arlington area of Jacksonville Friday. 

Sky Action News Jax spotted activity in the area at 6:30 a.m and are working to get the latest information on the situation. 

Action News Jax reporter Christy Turner arrived around 7 a.m. and has found out that the home is vacant and is the second fire at this home within the past month. 

Officials said that the fire took 25 firefighters 15 minutes to contain. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.

The Latest News Headlines

  • ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    The entrance tunnel to the world’s largest seed storage facility built into the permafrost in a mountain in a remote area of the Arctic Circle in Norway has been flooded by melting permafrost.  >> Read more trending news The storage facility, which opened in 2008, was supposed to be an impregnable rock vault protecting the world’s food supply in the event of a global catastrophe, either man-made or natural, but The Guardian reports permafrost meltwater inundated the entrance to the tunnel leading to the seed vault after extremely warm winter temperatures in the Arctic. The Norwegian government owns the vault, and a government official admitted builders did not foresee the impact of climate change. “It was not in our plans to think that the permafrost would not be there and that it would experience extreme weather like that,” Hege Njaa Aschim told The Guardian. Luckily no seeds were lost. The water that breached the entrance to the tunnel froze and Hege said the ice has been removed. Officials are now trying to figure out new solutions to make the vault self-sufficient, something that’s necessary for it to serve its purpose. 
  • Actor Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond, dead at 89
    Actor Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond, dead at 89
    English actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal of fictional secret agent James Bond, has died, family members said in a statement Tuesday morning. He was 89. >> Read more trending news Moore died Tuesday in Switzerland after 'a short but brave battle with cancer,' said his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, in a statement. 'The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall,' the statement said. 'The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.' Moore played James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985.
  • Body found on Highway 301 in Bradford County
    Body found on Highway 301 in Bradford County
    The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found on US Highway 301. Deputies got a call at 4:30AM Friday about a body on the southbound inside lane of the Highway, near NW 246th Street. An unknown black female was pronounced dead on the scene.  BCSO is working with the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate. The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death. The victim’s identity is also still under investigation at this time. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office at 904-966-6161.
  • Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    Is Jared Kushner, the senior White House official, a person of interest in the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign? Thursday, The Post reported that Jared Kushner is under investigation “because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians,” citing unnamed people familiar with the investigation. >> Read more trending news Investigators are looking specifically at meetings held by Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law as well as an adviser, as part of their investigation into Russia’s pull in the 2016 election, The Post reported. Kushner has said that he will cooperate with the federal investigators, The Associated Press reported. In a statement released by attorney Jamie Gorelick, “Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.” >> RELATED: Who are the key players in the Russia/Trump saga? The FBI and the Congressional oversight committee, in addition to other Congressional panels, are looking into what role, if any, Russia had in the 2016 presidential election. The Post and the AP said that the investigation does not mean that Kushner himself is a suspect of a crime. Last week, the Washington Post has reported that Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are current Trump administration officials who have acknowledged contact with Russian officials, according to the report. The source was not named, but was described as someone close to Trump in the story that was originally released minutes after Trump and his advisors departed for his first overseas trip as president.
  • 1-month-old boy dies after parents didn't check on him for at least 6 hours, police say
    1-month-old boy dies after parents didn't check on him for at least 6 hours, police say
    The parents of a 1-month-old Cocoa, Florida, boy were arrested Thursday after investigators claimed their child died because they allegedly failed to check on him for at least six hours. Superiah Campbell, 19, and Cameron Dowden, 21, were each charged with a count of manslaughter of a child for the May 10th death of their son. >> Read more trending news Cocoa police officers were called to the couple’s apartment unit at about 12:15 p.m. on May 10. The 911 caller told officials the child had stopped breathing and was cold to the touch, investigators said. Emergency personnel tried to resuscitate the child when they arrived at the apartment, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigating the child’s death, police said they found that evidence showed the parents had not checked on the child for at least six hours, leading to the discovery of the boy in an unresponsive state. “By failing to check on the child for over six hours, the defendants consciously did an act, or followed a course of conduct that they must have known, or reasonably should have known, was likely to cause death or great bodily harm,” Cocoa Police Department Detective Debra Titkanich wrote in an affidavit. “Both parents showed a reckless disregard for human life.” Investigators had not determined an official cause of death but said it appeared the child suffocated. 
