JFRD responds to overnight fire in the Arlington area

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene of a house fire on Groveland Dr. in the Arlington area of Jacksonville Friday.

Sky Action News Jax spotted activity in the area at 6:30 a.m and are working to get the latest information on the situation.

Action News Jax reporter Christy Turner arrived around 7 a.m. and has found out that the home is vacant and is the second fire at this home within the past month.

Officials said that the fire took 25 firefighters 15 minutes to contain.

JFRD tells me this is the second time within the month this home has caught fire. State Fire Marshal is investigating. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Lj44Ops9k9 — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 26, 2017

Arson sign going up at vacant home in #Arlington after it caught #fire second time in one month. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/w6ZhUdyM4d — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 26, 2017