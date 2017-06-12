St. Johns County deputies search for missing 88-year-old woman

St. Johns County deputies are searching for a missing 88-year-old woman.

Deputies said Jewel Lyles Rogers was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and slacks around 2 p.m. near Blackhawk Drive.

Deputies said she has a diminished mental capacity and is in need of her medication.

She may be heading to North Carolina with her pet Chihuahua in a silver 2013 Honda Accord with handicap Florida tag Z4TGL, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Rogers' whereabouts is asked to call SJSO at 824-8304 or 911.