St. Johns County deputies searching for youth academy escapees

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for two teens who escaped from the Hastings Youth Academy Monday afternoon.
The two individuals were identified as Jose Rodriguez and Earl Bostic.
Rodriguez is an 18-year old Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, and 130 pounds. Bostic is a 16-year old black male, 5’5” tall, and 112 pounds.
Rodriguez is in custody on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, burglary, and trespassing, while Bostic is in custody on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer, and violation of probation.
Both teens were last seen in the recreation yard shortly before 2:00 pm and are both wearing blue jump suit uniforms.
If you see either Rodriguez and Bostic, you're urged to call 911 immediately.
