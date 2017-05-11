St. Johns County neighbors warn of bear sightings

Neighbors in a handful of subdivisions off County Road 210 have been talking about bear sightings.

Neighbors said a bear was spotted off Southlake Drive.

One neighbor who lives in Winfield Glenn said she usually goes for walks with her kids twice a day but she has been leaving them at home

“My husband he called me and said be careful there’s bears around the area so I was really afraid,” Roberta Gjeloshaj said.

A few neighbors said they’ve spotted the bears near ponds or woods.

They posted to social media to warn their neighbors about what they saw.

A neighbor in Gjeloshaj’s subdivision said on Facebook that she saw a black bear in her backyard Wednesday.

She said her black lab was barking at it.

Gjeloshaj said she'd probably run if it saw her.

“I’d probably run and he’d probably run after me,” she said.

FWC said people should never turn their backs on a bear.

The FWC website said to remain upright with your arms raised, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm assertive voice.

Neighbors said they’ll take note of that and continue to be on the lookout for them.