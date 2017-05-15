St. Johns County teacher among 21 arrested in online child sex sting

A St. Johns County teacher was among 21 people arrested during a weeklong child sex sting in Jacksonville.

Officials said the suspects were arrested in Operation Watchdog, an undercover operation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement officials.

Suspects who ranged in age from 21 to 61 years old were arrested after they arranged to meet 14-year-old boys and girls for sex, officers said.

The operation was conducted from May 3 to May 8 in Jacksonville.

Most of the suspects were from Jacksonville but several traveled to Jacksonville to meet the teens for sex.

Officers arrested the suspects at the arranged meeting point. They face felony charges for soliciting minors for sexual activity.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said one of the suspects is facing additional charges including battery on a law enforcement officer after he tried to flee.

Williams said he rammed several officers' patrol cars while trying to get away and also became violent during his arrest.

A sex offender traveled from Georgia to Jacksonville to try to meet an underage boy for sex. He also faces charges in Georgia, officials said.

