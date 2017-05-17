St. Johns County teen arrested on child porn charges

After three escapes in as many months, the Hastings Youth Academy is now getting support from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. The Department of Juvenile Justice facility is run by G4S Youth Services, LLC. The site is home to both the Hastings Comprehensive Mental Health Treatment Program and the Hastings Substance Abuse Program for youth offenders. It is a non-secure residential site. WOKV told you earlier this week that two teens were able to climb a fence at the facility and escape. They had been on the rec yard, among ten youths and two staff members. In April, four teens escaped after battering a staff member and taking his keys. In March, there was a previously undisclosed escape of two youths and attempted escape of two others as well, which did not involve the assistance of law enforcement. “The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice takes seriously its public safety responsibility to the St. Johns County community,” says a statement to WOKV from DJJ Secretary Christina Daly. SJSO says, effective today, they’re providing perimeter security at Hastings Youth Academy. DJJ confirms they’re reviewing the management of the facility, and there is a need to enhance the security in the interim. “While we agree the effort involving deputies at the facility is currently necessary, albeit temporary, this effort must be initiated immediately,” says a statement from St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar. In addition to deputies to staff the perimeter, SJSO is offering their Corrections and Law Enforcement divisions to advise on policy and procedure. DJJ Secretary Christina Daly says they will be speaking with G4S Youth Services about how to offset the cost to taxpayers that will come with this SJSO activity, including potentially contracting local law enforcement or contracted security. Shoar says deputies will remain on the property until both SJSO and DJJ believe the needed changes have been made. “Our citizens in the surrounding areas deserve, to once again feel safe in their homes and neighborhood,” Shoar says. Daly says they’re currently investigating all of the escape incidents and how staff adhered to policy. “Should a failure be identified, staff will be held accountable for their actions,” Daly says. WOKV reached out to G4S Youth Services for comment about the SJSO assistance and new DJJ review. We have not yet heard back. Each of the last three of DJJ’s Bureau of Monitoring and Quality Improvement Program Report for the Hastings Youth Academy show satisfactory rankings on almost all areas of investigation. The most recent review was performed in October 2016.