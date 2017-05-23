JSO: Jacksonville man wanted after impersonating officer in scam

Officers are searching for a Jacksonville man who scammed a woman out of hundreds of dollars after pretending to be a Jacksonville officer.

Timothy Scott Liptrap, 47, has outstanding warrants for his arrest for grand theft and organized fraud, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers said he called a Jacksonville business on April 29 and said identified himself as Officer Anderson with JSO.

He told the victim that her boss was arrested and his bail was set for $650, officers said.

He said he had already spoken with her boss’ brother-in-law, who is a police officer in St. Johns County and that he could only come up with half of her boss' bond.

Liptrap and asked her if she could come up with the rest, officers said.

She told him she could and he asked her to meet her boss' brother-in-law at a gas station on the corner of Philips and Sunbeam Road because he was lost and doesn't know his way around.

The woman met who she thought was her boss' brother-in-law at the Kangaroo at 8820 Philips Hwy.

The man -- who was actually Liptrap -- got out of what appeared to be a Dodge Charger. He took the money and told her her boss had the cash on him and would meet her at the business to repay her the $340 afterward.

After he left, the woman got a call from "Officer Anderson" asking if everything went OK.

She later tried calling her boss but got his voicemail. When he returned her call, he told her he was not arrested.

He said he was asleep at home and does not have a brother who lives anywhere near Jacksonville.

JSO investigators identified Liptrap as a suspect in the scam and are working other cases involving the same scenario in different areas of town.

Liptrap currently has outstanding warrants for three counts of grand theft and organized fraud.

He also goes by Colin Alexander, Jason Coulbourn and Raymond Steiner and may be driving a gray Dodge Charger with Florida tag HJD-U39.

JSO is asking anyone who feels they have been victimized by Liptrap or knows where he is to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.