JSO: Man stabbed, strangled his mother at her Jacksonville home

A man was arrested for murder after he stabbed and strangled his mother at her Jacksonville home on Tuesday, officers said.
Scott Rolnick, 52, is accused of killing his mother, 76-year-old Mary Rolnick, at her home on Willesdon Drive.
Photos: Jacksonville man stabbed, strangled his mom, JSO says
W Willesdon Drive Murder - Scott Rolnick, 52 years old has been arrested for the murder of his mother, Mary Rolnick, 76 years old.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 7, 2017
Officers began investigating after Mary Rolnick's grandson found her dead at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers said they found Rolnick inside his mom's car at a gas station on Powers Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
He had blood on his hands and clothes and was taken to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for questioning, officers said.
Sad update to Tuesday's undetermined death: Mary Anne Rolnick was strangled and killed by her son Scott. He IS in custody. pic.twitter.com/ymk9rJPsSo— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 7, 2017
Officers were able to determine that Rolnick broke into his mom's house Monday at approximately 5 p.m. and stabbed her multiple times.
Officers said Rolnick did not have a key. He'd been evicted from his mom's house after he stole credit cards and other items from her.
An autopsy revealed her cause of death was strangulation and multiple stab wounds.
#jso says victim's son had been kicked out of home several months ago. He broke in Tuesday. Stabbed & strangled his mother. #ANjaxBREAKING— Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 7, 2017
Rolnick is charged with murder and auto theft.
2) Neighbor tells me Scott had a drinking problem; walked into their home several times. They had to file a report on him.— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 7, 2017
3) Mary Anne Rolnick worked here at Watson Realty on Atlantic Boulevard. She was recently recognized as a top seller. pic.twitter.com/gaYuVdUpXE— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 7, 2017
#jso briefing on Sandalwood death. Say victim was stabbed several times. She was found by grandson. #ANjaxBREAKING— Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 7, 2017
#jso says grandson suspected his father. Father and victim's car found Tuesday afternoon with victim's blood all over him. #ANjaxBREAKING— Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 7, 2017
