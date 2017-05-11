JSO officer involved in second fatal crash in 10 days

BREAKING: #JSO vehicle involved in crash. Traffic homicide on scene. Both directions of W University Blvd CLOSED b/t Philips Hwy & Cagle Rd. pic.twitter.com/ZbCaFS5Asb— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 11, 2017
Traffic homicide involving a JSO vehicle on 5000 W University Blvd @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nxgcDRo3A7— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 11, 2017
Man on scene tells me a woman was struck by JSO vehicle. I'm working to confirm this @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/XBawjrdiby— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 11, 2017
Multiple officers and one crime scene van on scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MLfe7ucI9G— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 11, 2017
It appears this this is the vehicle that struck the person. Crime scene tape surrounds it @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bUF8B5MigA— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 11, 2017
The officer's windshield on the patrol vehicle is shattered @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WLchVytr53— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 11, 2017
There's also a dent in the hood of the JSO patrol car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oqrLW4StAn— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 11, 2017
Man darted into road, struck by JSO officer. He was killed on scene @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MASbc4DyG5— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 11, 2017
Officer is a 3 year veteran & is on administrative leave @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Ef8ICOgo7x— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 11, 2017
The officer didn't have his lights on as he was responding to a call when the man was hit @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/N9qVFWZDKd— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 11, 2017
Police tell us Officer TL James was on his way to a robbery with an injury when he hit and killed a man in his 60's. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/2EWfkWMMGo— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 11, 2017
