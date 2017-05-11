JSO officer involved in second fatal crash in 10 days

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a crash Wednesday night involving a JSO officer.

This is the second crash in 10 days involving JSO officers who have hit and killed a person while responding to another call.

The incident occurred at 5000 West University Blvd and both directions of the road between Philips Highway and Cagle Road were closed early into Thursday morning.

JSO held a briefing just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning stating the officer involved in the deadly crash, Officer T.L. James, was responding to a robbery call along with the fire department.

Officer James was driving behind the fire department vehicle, when a man ran from a business into the road and was almost hit by that rescue vehicle, which had it's lights on, before darting out of the way according to authorities.

The pedestrian, Blane Land then ran back into the road in front of Officer James vehicle, which did not have it's lights on, and was struck by his vehicle authorities stated.

Another JSO officer was called to the scene of the accident where he found 63 year old Land unconscious in front of Officer T.L. James vehicle. The second officer requested rescue, and when the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, the responder pronounced Lane deceased.

Officer James is on administrative leave.

JSO traffic homicide is still investigating the accident.

