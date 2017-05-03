JSO: Woman fights off intruder after shooting him at Jacksonville home

A Jacksonville woman and a home intruder struggled over a gun Wednesday after the woman shot him, according to an arrest report.

Terrell Deshawn Brown, 24, followed a woman to her home on Myrtle Avenue and tried to make conversation with her, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

JUST IN: This is the man #JSO says a #Jax woman shot when he forced his way into her home to rob her. Terrell Brown, 24. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/fQ675qX8PJ — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 3, 2017

The 37-year-old woman told Brown she was going inside and he put his arm around her neck, the report said.

The report said they fell onto the sofa and he said: "Give me everything you've got."

The woman told him he could get whatever he was after and went into her bedroom, where she grabbed a gun.

Police said she shot Brown in the torso. They fought over the gun, which was fired approximately four times during the struggle, the report said.

Brown left her house and walked a few blocks, where neighbors called police. Brown told them he was injured in a drive-by shooting.

Wanda Wilson said Brown was bleeding profusely and had a gaping hole in his side.

“He said someone had shot him. He wanted someone to take him to the hospital. We said that we'll call the ambulance for him,” Wilson said. “He did look like he was in pain, and he really didn't want us to call, but we said we were going to call.”

Investigators learned Brown was the suspect in a home a few blocks away.

He was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery without a firearm.

JSO said the victim is doing OK, but was shaken up.

JSO said the victim and suspect don’t know one another.

Family told Action News Jax they’re grateful for how it turned out. They said they know it could have been much worse.