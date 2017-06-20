With a ceremonial toss of dirt, local leaders officially broke ground on the new Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center.

It's a $57.3 million project that's been years in the making.

“When we look at this facility, we think of Union Station in Denver, Grand Central Station in New York. Those are iconic facilities that transcend generations. That's what we're doing here,” said Nathaniel Ford, CEO of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

Phase 1 of the new facility will include the Intercity Bus Terminal, featuring ticketing offices, a cafeteria, restrooms, nine bus bays and parking area. It’ll also integrate Greyhound and Megabus.

Phase 2 includes a 40,000-square-foot facility that’ll house JTA’s administrative building. It’ll also feature a bus transfer facility with an enclosed passenger waiting area, ticket vending machines, operator lounge, public restrooms, lost-and-found area and customer service.

“We want something that's a destination in and of itself, something that I wouldn't mind living next to,” Ford said.

Public transit riders applauded the move.

“It's better for Jacksonville, meaning one stop riding for everybody,” Wayne Bell said.

The hope is it’ll give people greater access to jobs and resources.

“We do need that because I am one of those,” Patricia Jackson said.

And even entice those who have a car to use public transportation.

Sen. Audrey Gibson said the new hub means more diversity.

“That is important because it keeps us connected as a community,” Gibson said.

Phase 3 of this project could potentially bring Amtrak back to Lavilla.

Phase 1 is expected to be completed by January 2018 and Phase 2 by November 2019.