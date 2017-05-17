Judge who will sentence Corrine Brown: ‘Who appointed me God?'

A reflective essay Judge Timothy Corrigan wrote last year for the Duke Law Review reveals his personal feelings, doubts and fears about sentencing.

It provides a window into the judge’s mind as he prepares to sentence former Congresswoman Corrine Brown.

Judge Corrigan will sentence Brown a few months from now, after a jury found her guilty on 18 of 22 counts in her federal fraud trial last week.

The irony of the title of Corrigan’s essay -- “Who appointed me God?” – is not lost.

Corrigan dismissed a juror in Brown’s case in the middle of deliberations after that juror said the Holy Spirit told him Corrine Brown was innocent.

The illustration accompanying Corrigan’s essay shows a light shining down from the heavens on the silhouette of a judge.

Corrigan writes, “A sentence can have a ripple effect that can be felt by many and for a very long time.”

“In a case like this where an elected official of some notoriety has been charged and now convicted of serious fraud allegations, what does her sentence say to the general population about that sort of behavior?” said Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson.

Four years ago, a defendant that Corrigan had sentenced tried to shoot him in his own home.

He writes that the experience did not bias him, saying, “I can honestly say that the incident did not affect my sentencing decisions.”

Corrigan also writes about his belief that many defendants lead “double lives.”

“There are many people who believe she [Brown] didn’t do anything wrong. And there are those who believe that she was leading that double life and doing things that were horribly wrong, ethically and morally,” said Carson.

Corrigan said on verdict day that he plans to sentence accused co-conspirators Carla Wiley and Ronnie Simmons before Brown.

Brown’s attorney plans to file a motion for a new trial.