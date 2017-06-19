Juveniles escape from Jacksonville detention facility overnight

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday involving three escaped inmates from a juvenile detention facility on Lannie Road.

According to JSO, several staff members of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Facility on Lannie Road were assaulted and overpowered by three inmates as they attempted to escaped.

JSO has determined the incident was a planned escape and are searching for the escaped juveniles Derek Browley, 16, Luther Davis, 16, and Justin Silva, 15.

JSO is on the scene investigating and helping to find the teens, but authorities say this is not a JSO facility.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

