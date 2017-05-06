Lake City police looking for missing teen

Lake City police are asking for help in finding a teenager who went missing Friday and has not been seen since.

Calep L. McNeil, 15, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. He is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 200 pounds.

Police said McNeil was not seen leaving with anyone and left in an unknown direction. He was reported last being seen at 1337 SW Zesty Cir in Lake City.

Anyone with information on McNiel's whereabouts should call the tip line at (386)719-2068.