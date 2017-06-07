Lake City 22-year-old found dead in Suwannee County

Deputies are investigating after a young Lake City mother was found dead in Suwannee County on Saturday.

Officials said a motorist found 22-year-old Sara Elizabeth Ballance's body in a ditch on 164th Street near 45th Road after stopping to move a tree limb out of the road.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said Ballance's body was in the early stages of decomposition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement processed the scene and a medical examiner found no signs of trauma on her body.

The medical examiner was unable to determine her cause of death. Toxicology results are pending.

Ballance's family said they last saw her at approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 29.

They said she left her Lake City home with friends in an unknown vehicle.

Investigators are trying to determine where Ballance was before her death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Chris Frost at 386-364-7993 or email Chris.Frost@suwanneesheriff.com.